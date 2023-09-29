Assam: Forest Official Killed in Elephant Attack in Titabor, 4 Others Injured

An official of the forest department was killed and four others sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by wild jumbos in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The deceased forest official has been identified as Atul Kalita, sources said. He was an officer at the Mariani Forest Range.
According to reports, the incident occurred when the team of forest personnel arrived at Bijoy Nagar in Jorhat’s Titabor to chase away a herd of elephants that had created ruckus in the locality late on Thursday night.
Sources said that the unavailability of adequate weapons and equipments with the forest personnel to chase away the elephants led to the tragic incident. The elephants reportedly attacked the forest personnel.
Right after the incident, the locals immediately rushed all four injured personnel to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH). All four are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.