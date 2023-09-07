Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc In 3 Villages In Assam's Dhubri

Two wild elephants went on a rampage destroying several houses in three villages of Bilasipara in Assam, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to the reports, the incident took place last night when the wild tuskers wreaked havoc at Dwarchouka, Banyaguri, and Chapori villages in the forest ranges in Dhubri's Bilasipara sub-division where they destroyed kuccha houses of several residents.
The elephants are thought to have come out of the forest ranges into the human inhabited areas in search of food.
Reports from the site claimed that the elephants destroyed several homes and also brought down granaries and went on to consume the stored paddy.
After hours of struggle, the villagers were able to chase the elephants back towards the forest areas, the reports added.
It may be noted that the area is a hot zone for human-animal conflict and the villagers often come face to face with elephant herds that cause large scale destruction.
However, despite several such incidents in the recent past, the forest department officials have been accused of not taking any steps to prevent such instances by the villagers.
The residents of the area also asked the forest department to heed to their pleas and provide a quick resolution to their issues.