Assam: Forest Officials Foils Timber Smuggling In Kheroni

The Kheroni forest area in Assam's West Karbi Anglong has reportedly transformed into a base for illegal poaching and timber smuggling.
A recent operation conducted by the Kheroni forest officials resulted in the seizure of a Tata mobile vehicle filled with illegally acquired timber.
The raiding team from the forest department intercepted the vehicle, bearing license plate number AS-01-FC-0421, as it was attempting to smuggle timber from Dima Hasao to Lanka under the cover of darkness.
While the timber thieves and their accomplices managed to escape upon sighting the forest personnel, the authorities successfully seized the wooden-laden vehicle.