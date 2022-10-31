Assam

Assam: Forest Officials Rescue Leopard From Changsari

In the past two months, the forest department has rescued as many as 10 leopards from different parts of the state and released them in jungles.
The forest department officials in Assam rescued the leopard and safely released it later | REPRESENTATIVE
The forest department officials in Assam rescued the leopard and safely released it later | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

The forest officials rescued a leopard from the Changsari area in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday night.

The rescued leopard was later safely released in its habitat under Sila Range.

The rescue operation was conducted successfully without any harm or injury to human life by the team of Sila Range, according to the Assam Forest Department.

In the past two months, the forest department has rescued as many as 10 leopards from different parts of the state and released them in jungles.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read
CAA Hearing: SC Appoint 2 Nodal Counsel to Compile Documents
Leopard
Assam Forest Department
Rescued

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com