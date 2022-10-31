CAA Hearing: SC Appoint 2 Nodal Counsel to Compile Documents

The Supreme Court appointed two lawyers as nodal counsel on Monday after hearing the petitions filed challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The nodal counsels appointed to prepare compilation of all relevant documents were- Advocates Pallavi Pratap, advocate for petitioner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kanu Agrawal (Central government lawyer).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit, Justices Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi adjourned the matter for further hearing before an appropriate bench on December 6.

“Having noted that there are various pleas projecting multiple views, resolution of entire controversy can be achieved if two or three matters are taken as lead matters and convenience compilations of all counsels are prepared well in advance. This will make proceedings convenient. Pleadings in IUML are complete and were filed by Adv Pallavi Pratap. We appoint Ms Pratap and Mr Kanu Agrawal as nodal counsel. These counsel are requested to have common compilation of all relevant documents,” the Court directed.