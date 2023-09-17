Assam: Forest Personnel Open Fire At Man In Kokrajhar; Locals Calls for Justice

In an incident that took place in Assam’s Kokrajhar a forest personnel opened fire in Jharbari, resulting in the unfortunate demise of an individual on Saturday night.
The deceased identified as Hemanta Narzary was a resident of Gyanipur village in Serfanguri.
According to sources, he was carrying wooden poles on his bicycle when the incident occurred.
Local residents expressed their anger and demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the loss of life. The incident has sparked protests as the community seeks answers and accountability in this regrettable event.