Assam: Forest Personnel Open Fire At Man In Kokrajhar; Locals Calls for Justice

The deceased identified as Hemanta Narzary was a resident of Gyanipur village in Serfanguri.
In an incident that took place in Assam’s Kokrajhar a forest personnel opened fire in Jharbari, resulting in the unfortunate demise of an individual on Saturday night.

The deceased identified as Hemanta Narzary was a resident of Gyanipur village in Serfanguri.

According to sources, he was carrying wooden poles on his bicycle when the incident occurred.

 Local residents expressed their anger and demanded a thorough investigation and justice for the loss of life. The incident has sparked protests as the community seeks answers and accountability in this regrettable event.

