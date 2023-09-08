Assam: Forest Personnel Open Fire on Illegal Loggers in Tinsukia

In a late-night operation on Thursday, forest personnel in the Pengeri region of Assam’s Tinsukia district, opened fire on illegal loggers in the Tekeri forest area.
The incident unfolded as a team from the Khatangpani forest range, operating under the Doom Dooma forest division, acted upon information about illegal tree cutting activities. Sensing an urgent need for intervention, they conducted the operation during the night.
As the forest officials approached the miscreants, they attempted to flee the scene. In response, the forest personnel opened fire to apprehend them.
It is to be mentioned that no casualties were reported during the incident.
The operation was led by Forest Officer Shravan Saikia, who received special information about the illicit activities taking place in the Tekeri forest area.