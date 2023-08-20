Armed Robbers Open Fire in Air, Loot Jeweler in Assam’s Bongaigaon

A group of armed robbers looted gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a jewelry shop owner by firing two rounds in the air in Assam's Bongaigaon.
The incident took place at South Dawkijhar locality in the Bongaigaon town.
Lakhan Biswas, a native of Bongaigaon has his shop named ‘Loknath Jewelers’ at the aforementioned locality. He use to take precious ornaments with him at the time of closing the shop and take it back to the shop at the time of opening.
As per his routine he was about to leave for home on his vehicle last night when some unidentified miscreants stopped him at gunpoint and looted the ornaments. When Biswas tried to raise the alarm they opened fire in the air and fled.
They also attacked him, following which the victim sustained injuries on his head.
Biswas is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Meanwhile, Bongaigaon police has launched a man hunt to nab the culprits involved in the incident.
They also went to the location and collected evidence.