Assam Forest Team Detained in Arunachal During Patrol

Twelve forest personnel from the Borgang Range under the Naduar East Sonitpur Forest Division were detained by Arunachal Pradesh authorities this afternoon while on patrol inside the Behali Reserve Forest.

The incident occurred around 3 PM when the team from Assam, on duty near the inter-state border, was apprehended by Arunachali individuals and subsequently handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

A large contingent of police from Biswanath district, led by the Superintendent of Police, has already departed for the area in an effort to secure the release of the detained personnel.

Sources indicate that the incident may be linked to a previous operation carried out by Assam forest officials a few days ago. Under the leadership of the Borgang Range Officer, the team had seized a JCB allegedly operating from the Arunachal side. Following the seizure, there had been demands from Arunachal Pradesh to release the machine.

Tensions remain high along the Assam-Arunachal border as the matter unfolds.