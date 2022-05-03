Rajasthan: Internet Suspended Amid Clashes in Jodhpur

Clashes erupted between two communities at Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Monday night after a dispute over raising flags in the Jalori Gate area, said police.

Internet has been suspended following the clashes to stop people from spreading rumours. As the clashes erupted ahead of Eid, the namaz for Eid was offered under police protection.

A three-day Parshuram Jayanti festival is also underway in Jodhpur and religious flags were put up by both communities, which led to a major argument that spiraled into clashes.

Policemen fired tear-gas shells and used sticks to disperse the crowd which also attacked the local police post in the area, reported PTI.

The report further stated that stone-pelting left at least four policemen injured in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Four policemen were injured in the stone pelting. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to control the situation," an official in the police control room told the agency.

The situation remains tense. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who belongs to Jodhpur, appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all the parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he has instructed the administration to maintain peace and order.

