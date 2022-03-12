Assam: Former APDCL Employee Found Dead

A former Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) employee was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jorhat on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased, found near Meleng Pujarigaon has been identified as Bhuban Bora. Bora’s family members said that he went out to the market on Friday evening but didn’t return and his phone was not available.

After his family failed to trace him, they searched for him all over the area and finally found him dead. The family members immediately informed the police as they noticed injuries on Bora’s body.

However, Bora’s family suspected that he has been murdered.

Police have sent the dead body to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

An investigation in this regard has also been initiated.

