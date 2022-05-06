Assam: Former Barpeta MLA Abdur Rahim Khan Quits Congress

Former Congress MLA from Barpeta and District Congress president, Abdur Rahim Khan, on Thursday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter to state party president Bhupen Bora, he wrote, “With due respect and humble submission, I have the honour to inform you that I am compelled to resign from the post of the Barpeta District Congress president as well as from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

While he didn’t mention the reason for his resignation in the letter, Khan claimed before the media that the people are no longer with the Congress party.

According to reports, Khan is likely to join back the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party soon.

It may be mentioned that Khan had contested the assembly elections from Barpeta Constituency as an AIUDF candidate in the year 2011.

He joined Congress in 2018 in presence of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Soon after Khan’s resignation, Rafiqul Hoque was appointed as the president (In-charge) of Barpeta District Congress Committee with immediate effect.