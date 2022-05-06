Assam Health Department Bifurcated

The Assam government on Thursday bifurcated the existing Health & Family Welfare department into two separate units to deliver improved healthcare services.

The two new departments are - the Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Medical Education and Research Department.

“In the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to reorganise the existing health and family welfare department into two separate departments,” a notification issued by the state administrative reforms, training, pension and grievances department stated.

This will come into immediate effect, it added.

The directorates/subjects under the administrative control of the Health and Family Welfare department are –

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS)

Directorate of Health Services (family welfare)

Directorate of Ayush

National Health Mission

Food Safety and Drugs Administration

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS)

All nursing schools

On the other hand, the directorates/subjects under the administrative control of the Medical Education and Research department are -

The Directorate of Medical Education

All medical colleges and hospitals, dental colleges, nursing colleges, pharmacy and paramedical institutes under the directorate of medical education

Government Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic colleges

Assam Cancer Care Foundation

Atal Amrit Abhijan (AAA) Society/Pradhan Mantrir Jan Arogya Yojana

Assam Employees Health Scheme

Assam Health System Strengthening Project Society

Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS)

Any other institution related to medical education and research.

“All correspondences relating to the existing health and family welfare department will now be made in the name of the new departments as per allocation,” the notification further added.