Assam: Former BJP MLA Joy Ram Engleng Quits Party

Engleng was an MLA from Howraghat constituency in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. He had won the seat in 2016 Assembly elections beating his Congress opponent by a margin of 6,391 votes.

However, in 2019 state Assembly elections, the ticket was given to Darsing Ronghang instead of him. Ronghang won the assembly seat by over 20,000 votes.

While the reason for his exit is yet to be established, it is believed that he may have quit the saffron party as he did not receive a ticket to contest in the 2019 assembly polls.