CID SP Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta Given Additional Charge as MD of GUCL

He will however still hold the post of SP, CID (Narcotics Control) only for salary purposes.
Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, the Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam, has been transferred and posted as the Managing Director (MD) of Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL).

This was informed in an official notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of the Assam government on Sunday.

“In the interest of public service, Shri Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS (DR: 1995), the Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam is transferred and posted as MD, Guwahati Utilities Company Limited (GUCL),” the notification read.

He will however still hold the post of SP, CID (Narcotics Control) only for salary purposes.

“He will continue to hold the charge of Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam in the Home Department, Government of Assam only for salary purposes,” the notification further read.

