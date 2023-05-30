Assam: Former Congress MLA Jonjonali Barua Passes Away

Former Congress MLA from Assam’s Morigaon, Jonjonali Barua passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday.
According to sources, Jonjonali Barua was suffering from a serious health ailment for a long time and was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Barua was later shifted to the GMCH. The former MLA breathed her last at around 6 am today, sources said.
It may be noted that Barua was elected as a Congress MLA for three consecutive times from the Morigaon constituency. Apart from being elected as an MLA, Jonjonali Barua was also the former President of the Morigaon District Congress, former Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and former President of Morigaon District Sports Association, among others.
Meanwhile, the Morigaon district Congress unit has expressed their condolences after the demise of the former party MLA. APCC chief Bhupen Borah also condoled the demise of Jonjonali Barua. Sharing a heartfelt note through Twitter, he said that her demise has left an irreplaceable void for the party.