Cong Will Not Form Alliance with AIUDF for LS 2024 Polls: Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Sunday confirmed the party will not form any alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that is scheduled to be held in 2024.
After meeting with the high command in New Delhi, the APCC organized a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters. In the conference, Bhupen Borah was joined by Leader of the Opposition Debabrat Saikia and MLA Rakibul Hussain.
Addressing the press conference, Borah said, “We discussed our party strategy for the upcoming Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections in the meeting with the high command. We are sticking to not forming any alliance with AIUDF.”
He further said, “Whatever the Assam Congress leadership would take unitedly will be the decision of the AICC. The discussions related to the upcoming elections are already held with 11 opposition parties.”
Meanwhile, speaking on the inauguration of new Parliament House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhupen Borah termed it 'undemocratic and unconstitutional'.
He said, “President is the head of a democratic country. The president should have inaugurated the Parliament House as head of the country. I would say this is undemocratic and unconstitutional.”