Assam: Former MLA Karendra Basumatary Passes Away

Former MLA from Mazbat constituency, Karendra Basumatary, has passed away on Monday. He was 71.

According to sources, Basumatary had been battling a chronic disease for a long time. He breathed his last today evening at his residence.

Besides Mazbat, Basumatary was also elected as an MLA from Paneri constituency for a term.

Basumatary was a senior leader from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) before joining the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in 2020. He is considered as one of well known Bodo leaders amongst the Bodo society.

Earlier this year in July, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited ailing Basumatary at his residence in Udalguri district.

“Visited former MLA of Majbat Shri Karendra Basumatary, who has been keeping unwell, at his Rowta residence in Udalguri district & enquired about his health. Wished him speedy recovery and assured all possible Govt support in his treatment,” CM Sarma had tweeted.