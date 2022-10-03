Special NIA Court Sends Kerala PFI Leader To 5 Days Of NIA Custody

Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Kerala sent Abdul Sathar, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader to five days of NIA custody for interrogation.

NIA sought 7 days of custody, but the Court granted only five days. NIA informed the Court that it needs to probe the foreign funding of PFI.

Earlier the Court sent him to judicial custody till October 20, but the NIA sought his custody on Friday and the Court granted it today.

Sathar, the State General Secretary before the PFI was dissolved is the third accused in the case of UAPA which the NIA has been registered after the ban. He was arrested on last week by the NIA from Karunagappalli in the Kollam district.

Last week, the Court sent 11 other PFI leaders to 21 days of judicial custody till October 20.

The PFI workers, who were booked under UAPA and arrested by NIA last month from different locations in Kerala were presented by the NIA in the Court after their seven days of custody came to an end on September 30.

The accused who were sent to judicial custody are, Karamana Ashraf Moulavi (National in-charge, Education wing of PFI), Sadiq Ahmed (PFI Pathanamthitta District Secretary, Shihas (PFI Zonal secretary), Ansari P, MM Mujeeb, Najumudeen, Sainudeen TS (PFI Kottayam District Secretary), PK Usman, Yahiya Koya (PFI State Executive Member), K Muhammedali (National in-charge, Expansion wing of PFI), and CT Sulaiman (District President of Kasargod).