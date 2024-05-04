Assam

Assam: Former Nalbari Student Leader's Son Goes Missing While En Route to Guwahati

The missing individual was identified as Bhaskar Talukdar who embarked on a journey to Guwahati via the Sifhung train in the morning hours of Saturday.
The son of former Nalbari student leader, Homeshwar Talukdar, went missing under concerning circumstances.

The missing individual was identified as Bhaskar Talukdar who embarked on a journey to Guwahati via the Sifhung train in the morning hours of Saturday, with the intention of meeting his sister who is studying in Cotton.

However, Bhaskar's whereabouts became unknown after his mobile connection was lost upon reaching the Baihata intersection. Further adding to the distress, Bhaskar's mobile location was briefly detected in the evening at Alipurduar in West Bengal.

The family of the missing individual filed a missing person report at the Chamata Police Station, Nalbari.

