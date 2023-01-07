Assam: Former Police Officer Shot Dead by Sub-Inspector in Dhemaji

In a sensational incident, a former police officer was shot dead by a sub-inspector in Bhehpara in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Amulya Barua. He was a former Superintendent of Police (SP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Barua was shot dead by sub-inspector named Alok Konwar, who was serving at the Dibrugarh Police Station.

According to reports, SI Alok Konwar left Dibrugarh on Saturday morning after emergency night duty. He then reached Dhemaji and fired three rounds at Amulya Barua.

Konwar surrendered soon after the incident.

The reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. However, police suspect that Barua was murdered due to some land-related disputes.

Meanwhile, a detailed investigation has been launched into the incident.