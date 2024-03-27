Assam: BTC CEM Pramod Boro Clarifies After Former Party Member's Viral Photo

Benjamin Basumatary, a former member (as clarified) in the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who gained widespread attention when a photo of him sleeping on a stack of money went viral, had already been removed from his position by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government in February of this year.
This was clarified by UPPL Chief and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro, who stated that Basumatary was dismissed from the Chairmanship of Bhairaguri VCDC, Udalguri, in February of this year, and had his party membership revoked a month earlier in January. He said that Basumatary is no longer affiliated with the party.
Taking to ‘X’, Pramod Boro wrote, “a photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024.”
“I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” he added.
The CEM also attached a copy of a notification dated January 5, 2024, by the UPPL party where it is stated that Basumatary was removed the primary membership of the party.
Another notification issued by the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, Kokrajhar, dated February 10, 2024, stated that Basumatary was removed from his post as he was found “involved in immoral and unethical activities”.
“…such act is unbecoming of a public representative and it transmits negative messages to the common mass,” it read.
“In view of the above, Sri Benjamin Basumatary, Chairman of Bhairaguri VDC under 36 No. Harishinga (ST) BTC Constituency is hereby removed from the Chairmanship of the said VCDC with immediate effect,” it further read.
The viral photo of Basumatary garnered widespread condemnation amidst the election session. The UPPL, formed as a response to Hagrama Mohilary's Bodoland People's Front (BPF) due to corruption, is now being accused of corruption itself.
Notably, UPPL is an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.