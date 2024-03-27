Assam: BTC CEM Pramod Boro Clarifies After Former Party Member's Viral Photo

Benjamin Basumatary, a former member (as clarified) in the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who gained widespread attention when a photo of him sleeping on a stack of money went viral, had already been removed from his position by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government in February of this year.

This was clarified by UPPL Chief and the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC, Pramod Boro, who stated that Basumatary was dismissed from the Chairmanship of Bhairaguri VCDC, Udalguri, in February of this year, and had his party membership revoked a month earlier in January. He said that Basumatary is no longer affiliated with the party.

Taking to ‘X’, Pramod Boro wrote, “a photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on 5th January, 2024. Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024.”