Assam: UPPL Leader Found Sleeping On 'Bed of Cash', Sparks Corruption Allegations

A viral photo is doing rounds on social media where a leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) - a Bodoland based political party led by Bodoland CEM Pramod Bodo, is seen sleeping on a 'bed of cash', all Rs 500 notes.
The individual in question has been identified as Benjamin Basumatary, the VCDC Chairman in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district.
Now, the photo has garnered widespread condemnation amidst the election session. The UPPL, formed as a response to Hagrama Mohilary's Bodoland People's Front (BPF) due to corruption, is now being accused of corruption itself.
Notably, UPPL is an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam.