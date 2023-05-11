Assam To Form Expert Committee On Polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that a committee on polygamy will be formed, the report of which will be submitted within three months, sources said.
The chief minister had earlier announced that the state government intends to ban polygamy as a component of the Uniform Civil Code.
Sarma emphasized that the ban is not aimed at any particular community, but rather against the practice of polygamy itself. He added that the government seeks to achieve this through consensus and not through force or aggression. The expert committee will work towards the goal of banning polygamy, Sarma announced at a press conference held in Guwahati to commemorate the second anniversary of his government.
Reacting to the same, chief All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badaruddin Ajmal, said that CM Sarma is selectively targeting the Muslim men and interfering with their religious practices and he has no rights to do that. He also said that the CM is acting like an enemy of Muslims.
On the other hand, Mufti Nasir Ur Rahman of Al Jamatia Islamia Madrasa said, “We have polygamy as a religious practice in Islam. It is the right of Muslims, and the Chief Minister shouldn’t interfere. The ban on polygamy will provoke the Muslim community, the mufti warned.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma responded to the remarks made by Ajmal regarding polygamy. He said said that Ajmal was unlikely to agree with him on anything.
On being asked about the ensuing Karnataka elections, he stated that he cannot comment on the topic and would be discussed in Karnataka only.
The committee on polygamy which will be formed by the government will examine whether the state legislature has the power to prohibit this practice, which is prevalent in certain parts in the state .
The committee will consist of experts and Islamic scholars, and will review The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, in conjunction with Article 25 of the Constitution of India and the directive principle of state policy.
Polygamy is a marital practice where an individual has more than one spouse at the same time. It can take different forms, such as polygyny, where a man has multiple wives, or polyandry, where a woman has multiple husbands. Polygamy is often associated with certain cultures, religions, or regions of the world, and it has been a subject of debate and controversy in many societies. In some cases, polygamy is seen as a legitimate and accepted form of marriage, while in others it is considered illegal, unethical, or immoral.