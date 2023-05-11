Assam To Form Expert Committee On Polygamy

Polygamy is a marital practice where an individual has more than one spouse at the same time. It can take different forms, such as polygyny, where a man has multiple wives, or polyandry, where a woman has multiple husbands. Polygamy is often associated with certain cultures, religions, or regions of the world, and it has been a subject of debate and controversy in many societies. In some cases, polygamy is seen as a legitimate and accepted form of marriage, while in others it is considered illegal, unethical, or immoral.