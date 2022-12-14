Assam: Four Accused Sent to 7-Day Police Custody in ‘Gang of Devil’ Case

Four prime accused of the ferocious ‘Gang of Devil’ of Assam’s Bilasipara have been sent to seven-day police custody.

The four accused sent to police custody are Akirul Islam, Minhajul Karim, Sahidul Haque and Tahidul Haque.

On the other hand, five persons have been arrested for providing protection to the accused. They are Jasmine Sultana, Ayesha Siddiqa, Rizwan Ahmed, Gulzar Hussain and Zakir Ali.

All nine persons including the ‘Gang of Devil’ members were produced before the court on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that, on Monday, the 'Gang of Devil' had posted a video on social media proudly bragging how one of thier members killed a woman in a road accident.

The incident sparked controversy over the role of Bilasipara police after which the Officer-in-Charge of the Bilasipara Police Station was transferred with immediate effect.

The Dhubri Police had apprehended four members of the gang, including the one who posted the video online and the other who caused the accident killing one old lady.