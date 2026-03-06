Assam: Four Alleged Poachers Arrested With Illegal Guns

In a crackdown on wildlife crime, security forces arrested four suspected poachers and recovered country-made firearms during an operation near the Assam–Nagaland border in Charaideo district.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the CRPF NEZ QAT-2 unit in the Singlou Pathar area of Tongiya village under Sonari subdivision of Charaideo district, Assam.

According to sources, the security team launched the operation following specific inputs about suspected poaching activities in the region. During the raid, the forces detained four individuals and seized four country-made guns along with animal tusks believed to belong to wild animals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Seena Tati, Ajay Tati, Sukhra Munda and Suresh Tati, all residents of Tongia village located near the Assam–Nagaland border.

Officials said the accused were allegedly involved in poaching activities for a long time in the nearby Abhaypur Reserve Forest. Locals had reportedly raised concerns earlier about repeated incidents of illegal hunting in the forest area.

After the arrest, the four suspects were handed over to the police at Sonari Police Station for further investigation.

Police officials have begun questioning the accused to gather more information about the poaching network and to determine whether others are involved in the illegal activities.