Assam: Four Detained In Connection To Fake Gold In Gohpur

In a crackdown against counterfeit gold, the Assam police on Saturday conducted a successful raid at Gohpur in Assam’s Biswanath district resulting in the apprehension of four smugglers.
According to sources, the entire consignment was seized from Sonapur, No 2 in Bangalmar by Gohpur Police.
During the operation, a substantial amount of fake gold, along with Rs 6, 60,000 in cash, was seized by the authorities. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anwara Begum and Najmul Haque, while the identities of the other two smugglers are yet to be determined.
This decisive action by the police serves as a significant blow to the illicit trade of counterfeit gold in the region. Further investigations are underway to uncover any additional links and bring the culprits to justice.
Earlier on Saturday, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh assured to conduct a massive exercise against fake gold and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) rackets in the state.
He also mentioned that last night, the Assam police have arrested around 75 people in connection to fake gold and FICN trade across the state. The police have also recovered Rs 6.5 lakh and fake gold piece in Biswanath district of Assam, said the DGP before the media.
“Two days back I had a meeting with all the officer-in-charge (OCs) in Upper Assam in Dibrugarh and I clearly instructed them to take stern action against the culprits engaged in fake gold and FICN trade. I would also like to assure the citizens of Assam that in next 30 days this business of FICN and fake gold will be completely decimated from Assam,” said DGP GP Singh.