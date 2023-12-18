Assam: Four Arrested In Connection with Jorhat Blast Linked to ULFA-I
Assam police have arrested reportedly four individuals on suspicion of their involvement in the Jorhat blast recently.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Mohan, Dibyajyoti Chetia, Mintu Chetia, and Rintu Nath.
Sources indicate that there is a suspicion that these four individuals were closely collaborating with the banned militant group, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I).
Earlier post the blast, ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah had acknowledged that his group was behind the attack.
The incident took place close to the Lichubari Military camp at approximately 7:30 pm on December 14, prompting local residents to temporarily shut down their shops and business establishments. It was learned that two people on a motorcycle, suspected to be members of ULFA-I, hurled a grenade at the army camp.
Fortunately, there are no reports of human casualty or injury in the incident.