Assam: Four Drug Smugglers Apprehended In Balipara

In a significant operation, the Chariduar police raided a lodge located in Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur on Sunday.
During the operation, a substantial amount of brown sugar was seized from room number 9 of the lodge named Taj.
According to sources, four individuals were apprehended in connection with the incident.
The individuals have been identified as Jenson Pamos, Lahm Tashi, Tenzin Dorji, and Kamal Chetri.
While three of them hail from Arunachal Pradesh, the fourth individual is from Rangapara.
The police have initiated further investigations to uncover the details of the drug-related activities and the network involved.
Earlier on April 9, the Guwahati police seized a huge quantity of Brown Sugar and cash from House No. 57 in Laxminagar, Hatigaon.
According to sources, the police conducted a raid on the house based on a tip-off and seized 800 grams of brown sugar, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 80 lakh. Along with the drugs, the police also seized Rs 7.49 lakh in cash and a luxury vehicle.