Assam: Four Drug Smugglers Apprehended In Balipara

Earlier on April 9, the Guwahati police seized a huge quantity of Brown Sugar and cash from House No. 57 in Laxminagar, Hatigaon.

According to sources, the police conducted a raid on the house based on a tip-off and seized 800 grams of brown sugar, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 80 lakh. Along with the drugs, the police also seized Rs 7.49 lakh in cash and a luxury vehicle.