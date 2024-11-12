Subscribe

Assam: Four, Including Child, Killed in Road Accident on Dibrugarh-Tinsukia Bypass

All four occupants were killed on the spot. The victims have been identified as Mohan Shah, Rajesh Gupta, Montu Shah, and a young child, Artha Gupta.

Pratidin Time
Vehicle submerged in culvert

In a devastating road accident on the Dibrugarh-Tinsukia bypass in Assam, four people, including a child, lost their lives after their vehicle lost control and fell into a culvert. 

According to sources, the group was traveling from Bihar and was on their way to visit relatives in Bordubi when the accident occurred. The vehicle, which became submerged within the culvert, required a crane for recovery. Rescue efforts were greatly hampered by the positioning of the vehicle within the culvert. 

The cause of the accident remains unknown, but early indications suggest that poor visibility and inadequate road signage near the construction site may have contributed to the tragedy.

Local police later arrived and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

