Dibrugarh DC Issues Prohibitory Orders in Response to Nov 11 Bandh

The Dibrugarh District administration has issued a directive in regard to the bandh call in the district on November 11 (Monday).
It may be mentioned that two prominent student organisations, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), announced a 12-hour bandh in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh for the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and to the Moran and Mottock communities.
Following this, the administration imposed the prohibitory order imposing a ban on protests and demonstrations.
The directives have been issued by Dibrugarh DC Bikram Kairi to ensure the protection of citizens' constitutional rights.
According to the order, the DC has ordered prohibitions on organizing unauthorized bandh calls, blocking roads, burning effigies, and setting tyres on fire. The administration has warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these restrictions.
Reportedly, on Sunday, the Moran Students’ Union in Digboi burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condemning the government’s alleged indifference towards the ST status demand for the communities.