Dibrugarh DC Issues Prohibitory Orders in Response to Nov 11 Bandh

It may be mentioned that two prominent student organisations, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and the All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan (AAMYCS), announced a 12-hour bandh in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh for the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and to the Moran and Mottock communities.

Following this, the administration imposed the prohibitory order imposing a ban on protests and demonstrations.