Assam: Four KLO Members Arrested for December 2023 Kokrajhar Grenade Attack

In a significant breakthrough, Kokrajhar police have apprehended four members of the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in connection with the heinous grenade attack on Sharkar Grocery in Dotma, Kokrajhar, on December 9, 2023.
After an exhaustive four-month operation conducted across Lower Assam, the police successfully captured the four KLO cadres involved in the attack. The suspects, identified as Kanak Adhikari (26) from Ramfalbil, Arjun Roy (19) from Samtaibari Serfanguri, Anupam Roy (34) from Dotma West Dangarkuti, and Prasenjit Roy (26) from Hogomabil Dotma, were arrested from various locations in Lower Assam.
Following their apprehension, the suspects were promptly taken into custody and were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kokrajhar today.
As per reports, the armed outfit had demanded Rs. 5 lakh, and the grenade was hurled when their demand was not met.
However, Swaman Sarkar escaped unharmed as the grenade did not detonate.
In another operation, two active militant cadres of the proscribed Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) outfit were captured in Assam's Gossaigaon on 27 January.
As per the information at hand while filing this report, the two cadres, residents of Khoksaguri II block under the Sapkata Police Outpost in Gossaigaon town which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam in the Kokrajhar district.
The arrested KLO cadres were identified as Rabindra Barman, and Prosenjit Barman. Moreover, officials said that they found and seized a hand-made explosive from the duo.
The seized explosive weighed at around five kilograms, which could potentially have killed many if the duo had been successful in carrying out their plans, officials added.