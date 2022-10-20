PM Modi To Launch 'Rozgar Mela', Recruitment Drive 10 Lakh Jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will virtually launch Rozgar Mela.

Rozgar Mela is a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel.

During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode."

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.