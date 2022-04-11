Assam: Four Of Family Die After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

Four persons of a family have reportedly died at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Assam’s Dibrugarh after consuming poisonous mushrooms.

The family had consumed the poisonous mushrooms on April 7 and fell sick. They were rushed to the AMCH soon after for medical attention.

However, four of them died today (Monday) during treatment while others remain in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Junali Praja, Rima Karmakar, Chayanika Karmakar and Ajoy Karmakar, all residents of Sonari’s Lalipathargaon.

Meanwhile, doctors have informed that the ones who are in critical condition and are not responding well to treatment.

