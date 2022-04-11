2 Killed, Several Injured In Cable-Car Accident In Jharkhand

At least two people were killed and several others injured after cable-cars collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district.

As per reports, a large number of people are still stuck in the cable-cars. Rescue operation with the help of two Indian Air Force helicopters is underway.

Officials said the accident is suspected to have happened due to a technical snag. The exact cause is however yet to be ascertained.

Soon after the incident, the ropeway manager and other employees fled the spot, news agency PTI reported.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was sent to the spot for the rescue operation, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was also assisting in the operation.

Both the DC and Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Jat are monitoring the rescue operation from the spot.

Local villagers also joined in to help in the rescue operation, Bhajantri said.

"The situation is completely under control. Some people are still stuck in the cable cars in the ropeway, and they are being rescued. All tourists are being evacuated safely," the DC said, while appealing to people to not spread rumours.

According to Jharkhand Tourism, the Trikut ropeway, close to the Baba Baidyanath Temple, is India's highest vertical ropeway.

It is around 766-metres-long, while the hill is 392-metres-high.

There are a total of 25 carriages in the ropeway with seating for four people in each.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted in the noon, "The administration, army and NDRF team are working with full readiness to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikoot ropeway accident. I am constantly monitoring the situation. Soon all will be taken out safely."

Various people had arrived to visit the Baba Baidyanath temple on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, including women and children.

