Assam: Four Poachers Nabbed In Kaziranga; Silenced Pistol Seized

In a significant joint operation conducted by Assam police and the forest department, four notorious poachers were apprehended along with a silencer-equipped pistol in Kaziranga's Bagori range.
Initially, one of the poachers, identified as Arjun Rongpi from Karbi Anglong, was caught while attempting to evade the police in the protected area.
Following his arrest, Rongpi provided crucial information that led to the capture of three more poachers involved in the illegal hunting of wildlife in the region.
Acting on his confession, the authorities successfully apprehended Kharsing Bey, Thaijil Lekthe, and Sobar Inglen, all of whom are believed to be part of a larger poaching network operating in and around the Kaziranga National Park.
During the operation, a silencer was seized from Kharsing Bey, which is suspected to have been used in their poaching activities to silently kill animals without alerting forest guards
Further investigation is on.