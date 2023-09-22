Assam: Four Robbers Held By Tinsukia Police In Raid; Two Still On Run

The Tinsukia police in Assam conducted a successful operation during Thursday night, resulting in the capture of four individuals involved in a recent robbery in Pengeri.
According to sources, the gang, responsible for the robbery that occurred on Wednesday, saw four of its members apprehended by the police team.
The captured robbers have been identified as Bijul Maran, Ratneshwar Baruah, and Santosh Lama. The fourth robber is identified as Avanish Urang.
However, two other individuals from the gang are still at large.
During the raid, the police confiscated several incriminating materials utilized during the robbery including two handmade guns, a sickle, and a sum of Rs 70,000 in cash.
The Tinsukia Police's swift and effective action has led to the detention of the alleged culprits and the recovery of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and gather further details about the incident.