Assam: Four Rohingyas Detained with Bangladeshi Refugee Documents

Four Rohingya nationals were reportedly detained in Assam’s Cachar district after locals found them waiting at a hotel in the Katigorah area.

Advertisment

The individuals were intercepted near the Supply Gate area of West Katigorah. According to sources, the four had illegally entered India through the Jalalpur border and were waiting at a local hotel for a middleman to assist them further.

Suspicious of their presence, local residents detained the group and later handed them over to the police. During verification, several documents were recovered from their possession, including refugee identity papers issued in Bangladesh.

Police said the detained individuals are being questioned to determine how they entered the country and whether any trafficking network was involved.

Further legal action is underway.

Also Read: 18 Rohingya, including women and children, detained in Assam’s Cachar