Assam: Four Youths Including Minor Nabbed While Trying To Join ULFA-I

As many as four youths including a minor were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles and Assam police while attempting to join the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Charaideo district.

The youths were nabbed during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and state police.

The apprehended youths have been identified as Ashwini Kumar Baruah (21), Ashish Das (19), Dev Das (17) and Jatin Das (18).

Police also nabbed three ULFA-I linkmen during the operation. They were identified as Nor Thapa (48), Ganesh Chetry (22) of Hau-Fao village and Jaan Borgohain (35) of Rahan gohain village.

All of them are currently in the custody of Charaideo police.

Earlier today, a youth, identified as 22-year-old Biswajit Gayan, from Assam’s Tinsukia was reported missing.

His family suspects that he might have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to sources, a missing complaint was filed at Filbari police station but there has been no information on him so far.

As many youths joined the ULFA-I recently, Biswajit’s family suspect that their son may have taken that route as well.

Earlier this month, 10 youths, including two women from Assam were suspected to have joined the banned insurgent outfit.

The recent trend of joining the banned outfit is a matter of concern, said police sources.

