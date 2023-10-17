Assam: Fox Attack Leaves 10 Injured Including Women and Children

As many as 10 people including women and children were injured in an apparent fox attack that occurred at Milanpur in Assam’s Kamrup district.
Sources informed that the fox which was on a prowl in the area attacked and injured cattle and livestock as well. The fox, which is typically known for its shy and non-threatening nature displayed unusual aggression, biting and scratching several residents before fleeing into the woods.
Following the unprecedented attacks, all the injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. Out of the lot, a woman identified as Niral Kalita (45) sustained grievous injuries and was referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
On Tuesday morning, the fox attacked another woman in the area, however this time, angry residents took matters into their own hands and battered the fox to death before burying the carcass.
The forest authorities have been informed of the incident.
Man-animal conflict has become a common phenomenon in the state of Assam. Earlier today, a woman died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Assam's Goalpara district. The incident reportedly occurred at Bhalukdubi locality of Goalpara.
The deceased woman has been identified as Mehbuba Alam Ahmed, sources said. She was a resident of Kalpana Nagar in Goalpara town.
As per reports, the woman was on her routine morning walk when she was attacked by the wild jumbo.