Assam: Fraudster Arrested for Duping Job Aspirants in Darrang

The fraudster was arrested from Kharupetia when he had come to take money from a woman in the promise of giving her job.
A fraudster has been arrested from Darrang district of Assam for allegedly duping people in the pretext of proving jobs.

The fraudster was arrested from Kharupetia on Wednesday when he had come to take money from a woman in return of giving her a job.

The fraudster has been identified as Bilal Hussain, hailing from Siyalmari in Dalgaon.

He had demanded money from the woman in return of giving her a job in the army.

However, the police could not arrest the prime accused as he fled from the spot sensing danger.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the case.

