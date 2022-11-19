Assam: Fraudster Arrested for Duping People in Nagaon

A fraudster has been arrested in Nalbari district of Assam for allegedly duping people in the name of providing jobs.

The fraudster was arrested after search drives carried out by the Nalbari and Dhubri Police on Saturday.

The fraudster has been identified as Indrajit Das. He was arrested from Bornoddir.

Das allegedly cheated people by promising them to provide jobs and loans.

The police also raided his residence for several hours. One motor cycle and one luxurious car were recovered after the raids.

Meanwhile, Das is being interrogated by the police.