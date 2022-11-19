“Treatment for Injury”, Says Delhi Dy CM on Satyendar Jain’s Massage Video

After CCTV footages of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jain went viral, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday refuted the allegations levelled against Jain and termed the footages a "treatment for injury".

Manish Sisodia claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury.

"Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His (Satyendar Jain's) spine was damaged, it's on record," said Sisodia while speaking to the media on Saturday.

A CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media on Saturday morning, two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.