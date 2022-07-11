Assam: Fraudsters Open Fake Account Posing as Minister Bimal Bora

Assam cabinet minister Bimal Bora lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against fraudsters involved in opening a fake WhatsApp account by using his name.

Some fraudsters have demanded money from several high profile officials and businessmen through the fake account opened in Bora’s name.

Reacting to this, the cabinet minister said, “This work is done by some people who want to earn easy money. They have opened an account in my name but thankfully no one has given them money till now.”

He further said, “In this regard I have lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station. I am hopeful that the police will nab the criminals soon and take necessary action against them.”

According to reports, the fraudsters possibly used mobile number 7780915086 to send the messages posing as Bima Bora on WhatsApp.