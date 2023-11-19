Assam: Freak Accident Claims Life of Tea Garden Worker in Tinsukia

In a tragic incident, a tea garden worker lost his life in a freak accident at a tea factory in Assam’s Tinsukia district, reports emerged on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred at the Rup Narayan Sarma tea garden at Pengeri’s No 1 Ambikapur village.
The deceased labourer has been identified as Amit Gowala, sources said.
According to reports, Amit died after he was struck by the sharp blades of a tea leaves cutting machine while working at the factory.
Right after the incident, the Pengeri Police arrived at the incident spot. Meanwhile, agitated locals of Pengeri gheraoed the residence of the tea garden owner and staged a massive protest. However, the police brought the situation under control.
The deceased labourer’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Tinsukia, sources said.