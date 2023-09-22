Assam Tea Garden Workers’ Wages to Get Hiked from October 1

Immediately after his arrival from Rajasthan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high level meeting to examine the wages of tea garden workers at Janata Bhawan, Guwahati.
As per the latest update from the Chief Minister’s Office, the chief minister has decided to increase the present wages of workers to Rs. 250 (Brahmaputra Valley) and Rs. 228 (Barak Valley) respectively.
These increased pay scales will take effect on October 1 of this year.
Apart from this, in the meeting the chief minister also discussed about the various problems faced by the tea industry in the state.
CM Sarma during the meeting also shared his thoughts of introducing tea at the fair price shops in the state at a reasonable price for all ration-card holders.
Lastly, the Chief Minister advised to make all the necessary arrangements in consultation with the Tea organizations for the same.