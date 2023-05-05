Assam: Freak Accident Kills Minor Boy In Pathsala

Speaking to the media one of the family members said, “Pijush had a school holiday today, so he went to play at the backyard of the house along with his friends where the construction of the house was going on. We suspect that he was running close by the Iron Gate which was supposedly tied with a Polyester Rope. It is a heavy gate, thus, the masons couldn't hold it for a long time and one of them might have pushed it towards Pijush and he died on the spot. Masons are responsible for his death and we need justice.”