Assam: Freak Accident Kills Minor Boy In Pathsala

In a tragic incident that took place at Pathsala in Assam’s Bajali district on Friday, a child lost his life after an iron gate fell on him.
The child, identified as Pijush Pratim Kar, was playing at home with his friends when the gate unexpectedly shattered, causing him to fall and sustain fatal injuries.
Speaking to the media one of the family members said, “Pijush had a school holiday today, so he went to play at the backyard of the house along with his friends where the construction of the house was going on. We suspect that he was running close by the Iron Gate which was supposedly tied with a Polyester Rope. It is a heavy gate, thus, the masons couldn't hold it for a long time and one of them might have pushed it towards Pijush and he died on the spot. Masons are responsible for his death and we need justice.”
Pijush was the only son of CRPF Jawan Kalyan Kar, who is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pijush was a student of Anundoram Borooah Academy.
Earlier on March 23, a worker died in an accident at Star Cement factory premises in Assam’s Sonapur while working.
The deceased was identified as Subhas Mandal. He hailed from Alipurduar in West Bengal.
According to sources, the worker was hit by some iron object while the piling work was going on. Thereafter, he was rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, the victim could not survive and breathed his last on the way to the hospital.