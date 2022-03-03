Assam: Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Single Digits

Assam on Thursday reported 6 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 122. The positivity rate stood at 0.20 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 14 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 3,062 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Dhubri (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Darrang (1), and Kamrup Rural (1).