Assam: ULFA-I Cadre Surrenders in Charaideo

A cadre of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered before the Assam police.

The cadre surrendered after a joint operation which was conducted by the police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF in upper Assam’s Charaideo district.

Charaideo SP, Sudhakara Singh said, "On constant persuasion and CI operations conducted by the Charaideo District Police, 12th Assam Rifles and 149 CRPF unit posted in the district, the below mentioned ULFA-I cadre have surrendered with Arms and Ammunitions at Office of the Superintendent of Police, Charaideo.”

The apprehended ULFA-I member has been identified as Nilutpol Tamuli alias Jagaran Asom.

The ULFA-I has deposited one 7.62mm MQ81 assault rifle, three magazines, 148 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 25.700 kg of RDX before the police.

