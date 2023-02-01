Assam: G20 Delegates Tour Kaziranga National Park, Enjoy Jeep Safari

A G20 delegation visited the world heritage site Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday.

The delegates were given a grand welcome on their arrival at the national park. They enjoyed an adventurous jeep safari in the Bagori Range and Kohora Range of Kaziranga national park.

Prior to the Jeep Safari, the delegates visited the Kaziranga Convention Centre in Kohora, where they were briefed about the various wildlife-friendly initiatives and activities undertaken for the conservation of wildlife by the national park authorities.

The state of Assam will host the first Sustainable Financial Working Group (SFWG) meeting and Youth 20 Inception event as part of India's year-long G20 presidency.

The first SFWG meeting will be held at a hotel in the state's largest city Guwahati on February 2 and 3 and will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest nations, different international organisations and officials from the Centre.